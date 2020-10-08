AMD Ryzen 9 5900X vs Ryzen 9 3950X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900X with 12-cores against the 3.5 GHz Ryzen 9 3950X with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
- Has 4 physical cores more
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900X +23%
640
521
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
8414
Ryzen 9 3950X +9%
9180
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2745
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
39744
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900X +31%
1699
1300
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
14024
Ryzen 9 3950X +7%
14956
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2020
|November 25, 2019
|Launch price
|549 USD
|749 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|12
|16
|Threads
|24
|32
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900X official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 3950X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
