AMD Ryzen 9 5950X vs Ryzen 5 7600X

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 7600X
AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
AMD Ryzen 5 7600X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5950X with 16-cores against the 4.7 GHz Ryzen 5 7600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 5 7600X are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7600X and 5950X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
  • Has 10 more physical cores
  • Has 26 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7600X
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Includes an integrated GPU RDNA 2
  • 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
  • Newer - released 1-year and 11-months later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5950X
1603
Ryzen 5 7600X +15%
1844
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5950X +76%
25786
Ryzen 5 7600X
14669
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X and Ryzen 5 7600X

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released October 8, 2020 September 15, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Vermeer Raphael
Socket AM4 AM5
Integrated GPU No RDNA 2

Performance

Cores 16 6
Threads 32 12
Base Frequency 3.4 GHz 4.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 5.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x 47x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) -
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 64MB (shared) 38MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 19.2 billions -
Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm
TDP 105 W 105 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - RDNA 2

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 5950X official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 28

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 7600X or Ryzen 9 5950X?
Promotion
