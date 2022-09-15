Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 7900X or Ryzen 9 5950X: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X vs Ryzen 9 5950X

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7900X with 12-cores against the 3.4 GHz Ryzen 9 5950X with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 9 7900X are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5950X and 7900X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Includes an integrated GPU RDNA 2
  • 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.6 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
  • Newer - released 1-year and 11-months later
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 9 7900X – 105 vs 170 Watt
  • Has 4 more physical cores

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 7900X +17%
1868
Ryzen 9 5950X
1603
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7900X +5%
27074
Ryzen 9 5950X
25786
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 7900X and Ryzen 9 5950X

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released September 15, 2022 October 8, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raphael Vermeer
Socket AM5 AM4
Integrated GPU RDNA 2 No

Performance

Cores 12 16
Threads 24 32
Base Frequency 4.7 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.6 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 47x 34x
L1 Cache - 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 76MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 19.2 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
TDP 170 W 105 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics RDNA 2 -

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support - Yes

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 9 5950X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 20

