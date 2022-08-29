Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 7950X or Ryzen 9 7900X: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X vs Ryzen 9 7900X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7950X with 16-cores against the 4.7 GHz Ryzen 9 7900X with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7900X and 7950X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.7 GHz vs 5.6 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7950X +29%
37714
Ryzen 9 7900X
29163
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 7950X and Ryzen 9 7900X

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released August 29, 2022 September 29, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raphael Raphael
Socket AM5 AM5
Integrated GPU Radeon Graphics Radeon Graphics

Performance

Cores 16 12
Threads 32 24
Base Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.7 GHz 5.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 45x 47x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 64MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 6.57 billions 6.57 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm 5 nm
TDP 170 W 170 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon Graphics AMD Radeon Graphics
GPU Boost Clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5200 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 7950X official page AMD Ryzen 9 7900X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 24 24

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 7900X or Ryzen 9 7950X?
