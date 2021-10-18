Home > CPU Comparisons > M1 Max or Ryzen 7 5700U: what's better?

Apple M1 Max vs AMD Ryzen 7 5700U

Apple M1 Max
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
Apple M1 Max
AMD Ryzen 7 5700U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Max with 10-cores against the 1.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5700U and Max
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • Supports up to 64 GB LPDDR5-6400 RAM
  • 53% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1777 vs 1158 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
  • 34% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
  • Consumes up to 17% less energy than the M1 Max – 25 vs 30 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M1 Max +21%
1554
Ryzen 7 5700U
1282
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M1 Max +38%
12634
Ryzen 7 5700U
9150
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
M1 Max
n/a
Ryzen 7 5700U
16563
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M1 Max +55%
1804
Ryzen 7 5700U
1162
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M1 Max +110%
12822
Ryzen 7 5700U
6093

Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M1 Max and AMD Ryzen 7 5700U

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released October 18, 2021 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename - Zen 2
Socket Apple M-Socket FP6
Integrated GPU Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core) Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 10 8
Threads 10 16
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.2 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 18x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 24MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors 57 billions -
Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
TDP 30 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature - 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core) Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1296 MHz 1750 MHz
Shading Units 4096 512
TMUs 256 32
ROPs 128 8
TGP 60 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
M1 Max
10.4 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5700U
n/a

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 8 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 409.6 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 7 5700U official page
PCI Express Version - 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 12

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i7 1165G7 and M1 Max
2. Ryzen 9 5900HX and M1 Max
3. Core i9 11980HK and M1 Max
4. Core i9 9980HK and M1 Max
5. Core i9 11900K and M1 Max
6. Ryzen 5 4600H and Ryzen 7 5700U
7. Core i5 1135G7 and Ryzen 7 5700U
8. Ryzen 7 4800U and Ryzen 7 5700U
9. Ryzen 5 5500U and Ryzen 7 5700U
10. Apple M1 and Ryzen 7 5700U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5700U or Apple M1 Max?
EnglishРусский