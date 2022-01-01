Apple M1 Pro vs AMD Ryzen 5 5625U
We compared two CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Pro (laptop) with 10-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5625U (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
84
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
72
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
94
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
82
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 4 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- 33% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1746 vs 1308 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5625U
- 34% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the M1 Pro – 25 vs 30 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1521
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12010
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2879
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14709
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M1 Pro +34%
1734
1298
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M1 Pro +144%
12431
5097
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|October 18, 2021
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|-
|Barcelo
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|Radeon Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|10
|6
|Threads
|10
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|23x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|33.7 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|30 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|AMD Radeon Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1296 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Shading Units
|2048
|448
|TMUs
|128
|28
|ROPs
|64
|7
|TGP
|30 W
|10-45 W
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|204.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 5 5625U official page
|PCI Express Version
|-
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1