Home > CPU Comparisons > M1 Pro or Ryzen 5 5625U: what's better?

Apple M1 Pro vs AMD Ryzen 5 5625U

Apple M1 Pro
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5625U
Apple M1 Pro
AMD Ryzen 5 5625U

We compared two CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Pro (laptop) with 10-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5625U (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5625U and Pro
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • 33% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1746 vs 1308 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5625U
  • 34% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
  • Consumes up to 17% less energy than the M1 Pro – 25 vs 30 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M1 Pro
12010
Ryzen 5 5625U
n/a
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
M1 Pro
n/a
Ryzen 5 5625U
14709
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M1 Pro +34%
1734
Ryzen 5 5625U
1298
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M1 Pro +144%
12431
Ryzen 5 5625U
5097
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M1 Pro and AMD Ryzen 5 5625U

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released October 18, 2021 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename - Barcelo
Socket Apple M-Socket FP6
Integrated GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) Radeon Vega 7

Performance

Cores 10 6
Threads 10 12
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.2 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 23x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 24MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors 33.7 billions -
Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
TDP 30 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature - 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) AMD Radeon Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1296 MHz 1800 MHz
Shading Units 2048 448
TMUs 128 28
ROPs 64 7
TGP 30 W 10-45 W
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
M1 Pro
5.2 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5625U
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 204.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 5 5625U official page
PCI Express Version - 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. M1 Pro and M1 Max
2. M1 Pro and Ryzen 7 5800H
3. M1 Pro and Core i7 12700H
4. M1 Pro and Ryzen 9 5900X
5. M1 Pro and Core i9 12900K
6. Ryzen 5 5625U and Core i7 1165G7
7. Ryzen 5 5625U and Ryzen 5 5500U
8. Ryzen 5 5625U and Ryzen 7 5700U
9. Ryzen 5 5625U and Core i7 1195G7
10. Ryzen 5 5625U and Ryzen 3 5425U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5625U or Apple M1 Pro?
Promotion
EnglishРусский