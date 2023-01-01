Apple M1 Pro vs AMD Ryzen 5 7530U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Apple M1 Pro with 10-cores against the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7530U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
76
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
48
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of power consumption
90
Integrated Graphics
iGPU capabilities for gaming and 3D-intensive tasks
94
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
69
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 4 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- 20% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1771 vs 1478 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7530U
- Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
Promotion
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M1 Pro +5%
1514
1442
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M1 Pro +29%
12039
9307
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3815
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
21842
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M1 Pro +20%
1759
1464
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M1 Pro +90%
12416
6532
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|October 18, 2021
|January 5, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|Apple M1
|Zen 3 (Cezanne)
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|6
|P-Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.2 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|-
|4.5 GHz
|E-Cores
|2
|-
|E-Threads
|2
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.1 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|10
|6
|Total Threads
|10
|12
|Bus Frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|20x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|33.7 billions
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|30 W
|15 W
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|FP6
|Peak temperature
|-
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1296 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Shading Units
|2048
|128
|TMUs
|128
|8
|ROPs
|64
|4
|Execution Units
|-
|2
|TGP
|30 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|- LPDDR5-6400
| - DDR4-3200
- LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|204.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 5 7530U official page
|PCI Express Version
|-
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1