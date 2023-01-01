Home > CPU Comparisons > Apple M1 or Ryzen 5 7530U: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Apple M1 with 8-cores against the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7530U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7530U and M1
Advantages of Apple M1
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1759 vs 1478 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7530U
  • Newer - released 2-years and 2-months later
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +5%
1523
Ryzen 5 7530U
1454
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Apple M1
7823
Ryzen 5 7530U +20%
9412
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +18%
1766
Ryzen 5 7530U
1492
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Apple M1 +17%
7746
Ryzen 5 7530U
6619
Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M1 and AMD Ryzen 5 7530U

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released November 20, 2020 January 5, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename Apple M1 Zen 3 (Cezanne)
Integrated GPU Apple M1 GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4 6
P-Threads 4 12
Base Frequency (P) 3.2 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) - 4.5 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 -
E-Threads 4 -
Base Frequency (E) 2.1 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 8 6
Total Threads 8 12
Bus Frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 20x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors 16 billions 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
TDP (PL1) 14 W 15 W
Socket Apple M-Socket FP6
Peak temperature - 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M1 GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1278 MHz 2000 MHz
Shading Units 1024 128
TMUs 64 8
ROPs 32 4
Execution Units 128 2
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Apple M1
2.6 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 7530U
0.54 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types - LPDDR4X-4266 - DDR4-3200
- LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 16 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.25 GB/s -
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 5 7530U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 7530U or Apple M1?
