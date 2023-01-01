Apple M1 vs AMD Ryzen 5 7530U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Apple M1 with 8-cores against the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7530U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
76
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
31
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
87
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
62
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M1
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1759 vs 1478 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7530U
- Newer - released 2-years and 2-months later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +5%
1523
1454
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7823
Ryzen 5 7530U +20%
9412
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3762
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14369
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +18%
1766
1492
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Apple M1 +17%
7746
6619
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|November 20, 2020
|January 5, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|Apple M1
|Zen 3 (Cezanne)
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 GPU
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|6
|P-Threads
|4
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.2 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|-
|4.5 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|-
|E-Threads
|4
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.1 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|8
|6
|Total Threads
|8
|12
|Bus Frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|20x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|16 billions
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|14 W
|15 W
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|FP6
|Peak temperature
|-
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M1 GPU
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1278 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Shading Units
|1024
|128
|TMUs
|64
|8
|ROPs
|32
|4
|Execution Units
|128
|2
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|- LPDDR4X-4266
| - DDR4-3200
- LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.25 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 5 7530U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|20
Cast your vote
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3