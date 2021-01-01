Apple M1 vs AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 against the 1.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
51
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
98
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
82
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M1
- Newer - released 10-months later
- 51% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1735 vs 1150 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Consumes up to 7% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5700U – 14 vs 15 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 34% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
412
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2137
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3768
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15279
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +50%
1761
1171
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Apple M1 +31%
7634
5826
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|November 20, 2020
|January 12, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Icestorm and Firestorm
|Zen 2
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|0x
|18x
|L1 Cache
|320K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|16 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|14 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4X-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.25 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1