We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 against the 1.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5700U and M1
Advantages of Apple M1
  • Newer - released 10-months later
  • 51% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1735 vs 1150 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Consumes up to 7% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5700U – 14 vs 15 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
  • Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 34% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +50%
1761
Ryzen 7 5700U
1171
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Apple M1 +31%
7634
Ryzen 7 5700U
5826

Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M1 and AMD Ryzen 7 5700U

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released November 20, 2020 January 12, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Icestorm and Firestorm Zen 2
Socket Apple M-Socket FP6
Integrated GPU Apple M1 GPU Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.2 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 0x 18x
L1 Cache 320K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors 16 billions -
Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
TDP 14 W 15 W
Max. temperature - 105°C

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR4X-4266 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 16 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.25 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5700U or Apple M1?
