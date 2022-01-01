Home > CPU Comparisons > Apple M1 or Ryzen 9 7950X: what's better?

Apple M1 vs AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

We compared two CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 (laptop) with 8-cores against the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7950X (desktop) with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7950X and M1
Advantages of Apple M1
  • Consumes up to 92% less energy than the Ryzen 9 7950X – 14 vs 170 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
  • Newer - released 1-year and 10-months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 78% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.7 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 26% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2219 vs 1759 points
  • Around 4.85 GB/s (7%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Apple M1
1517
Ryzen 9 7950X +36%
2065
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Apple M1
7799
Ryzen 9 7950X +392%
38354
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Apple M1
3763
Ryzen 9 7950X +15%
4322
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Apple M1
14366
Ryzen 9 7950X +345%
63929
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple M1
1761
Ryzen 9 7950X +27%
2231
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Apple M1
7789
Ryzen 9 7950X +203%
23624
Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M1 and AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released November 20, 2020 August 29, 2022
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename Icestorm and Firestorm Raphael
Socket Apple M-Socket AM5
Integrated GPU Apple M1 GPU Radeon Graphics

Performance

Cores 8 16
Threads 8 32
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 4.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.2 GHz 5.7 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 45x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache - 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors 16 billions 6.57 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm 5 nm
TDP 14 W 170 W
Max. temperature - 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M1 GPU AMD Radeon Graphics
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1278 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 1024 -
TMUs 64 -
ROPs 32 -
Execution Units 128 -
TGP 15 W -
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Apple M1
2.6 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 7950X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR4X-4266 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 16 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.25 GB/s 73.1 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 9 7950X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes - 28

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 7950X or Apple M1?
