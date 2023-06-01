Home > CPU Comparisons > M2 Max or Ryzen 7 7840HS: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Max with 12-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 7 7840HS are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7840HS and Max
Advantages of Apple M2 Max
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Newer - released 5-months later
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS
  • Supports up to 256 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 4 versus 5 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M2 Max +1%
1667
Ryzen 7 7840HS
1650
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M2 Max +17%
15056
Ryzen 7 7840HS
12883
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M2 Max +6%
1993
Ryzen 7 7840HS
1874
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M2 Max +9%
14873
Ryzen 7 7840HS
13590
Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M2 Max and AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released June 1, 2023 January 4, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename Apple M2 Zen 4 (Phoenix)
Integrated GPU Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core) Radeon 780M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 8
P-Threads 8 16
Base Frequency (P) 3.5 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) - 5.1 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 -
E-Threads 4 -
Base Frequency (E) 2.4 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 12 8
Total Threads 12 16
Bus Frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 38x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 32MB (shared) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache - 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors 67 billions 25 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm 4 nm
Socket Apple M-Socket FP8
TDP 30 W 35-54 W (configurable)
Peak temperature - 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core) Radeon 780M
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1344 MHz 2900 MHz
Shading Units 4864 768
TMUs 304 48
ROPs 152 32
Execution Units - 12
TGP 70 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 7680x4320 - 60 Hz 7680x4320 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
M2 Max
13.6 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 7840HS
8.12 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400 DDR5-5600, LPDDR5x-7500
Memory Size 96 GB 256 GB
Max. Memory Channels 8 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 409.6 GB/s -
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS official page
PCI Express Version - 4.0
PCI Express Lanes - 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (20%)
4 (80%)
Total votes: 5

