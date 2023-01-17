Apple M2 Pro vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900X VS Apple M2 Pro AMD Ryzen 9 5900X We compared two 12-core CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Pro (laptop) against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900X (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 5900X and Pro Advantages of Apple M2 Pro Newer - released 2-years and 4-months later

Newer - released 2-years and 4-months later Around 157.12 GB/s (330%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Around 157.12 GB/s (330%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth Supports quad-channel memory

Supports quad-channel memory More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers

More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2003 vs 1644 points

22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2003 vs 1644 points Includes an integrated GPU Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM Unlocked multiplier

Specifications Full technical specification of Apple M2 Pro and AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

General Vendor Apple AMD Released January 17, 2023 October 8, 2020 Type Laptop Desktop instruction set ARMv8 x86-64 Codename Apple M2 Zen 3 (Vermeer) Integrated GPU Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) No

CPU Performance Cores P-Cores 8 12 P-Threads 8 24 Base Frequency (P) 3.5 GHz 3.7 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency (P) - 4.8 GHz Efficient Cores E-Cores 4 - E-Threads 4 - Base Frequency (E) 2.4 GHz - Total Total Cores 12 12 Total Threads 12 24 Bus Frequency - 100 MHz Multiplier - 37x L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 32MB (shared) 512K (per core) L3 Cache - 64MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package Transistors 40 billions 4.15 billions Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm Socket Apple M-Socket AM4 TDP 30 W 105 W Peak temperature - 90°C

iGPU Integrated Graphics Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) - GPU Base Clock 450 MHz - GPU Boost Clock 1398 MHz - Shading Units 2432 - TMUs 152 - ROPs 76 - TGP 35 W - Max. Resolution 7680x4320 - 60 Hz - iGPU FLOPS M2 Pro 6.8 TFLOPS Ryzen 9 5900X n/a

Memory Support Memory types LPDDR5-6400 DDR4-3200 Memory Size 32 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 4 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 204.8 GB/s 47.68 GB/s ECC Support No Yes

Misc Official site - AMD Ryzen 9 5900X official page PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes - 20