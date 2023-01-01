Apple M2 vs AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 with 8-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
80
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
34
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
95
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
66
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M2
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 6 nanometers
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Newer - released 7-months later
Promotion
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Apple M2 +2%
1565
1537
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8630
Ryzen 5 7535HS +9%
9442
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3998
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15315
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple M2 +10%
1920
1752
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Apple M2 +19%
8878
7486
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|June 6, 2022
|January 5, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|Apple M2
|Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M2 GPU
|Radeon 660M
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|6
|P-Threads
|4
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.5 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|-
|4.55 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|-
|E-Threads
|4
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.4 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|8
|6
|Total Threads
|8
|12
|Bus Frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|33x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|20 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|6 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|15 W
|35-54 W (configurable)
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|FP7
|Peak temperature
|-
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M2 GPU
|Radeon 660M
|GPU Base Clock
|500 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1398 MHz
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|1024
|384
|TMUs
|64
|24
|ROPs
|32
|16
|Execution Units
|128
|6
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|- LPDDR5-6400
| - DDR5-4800
- LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|24 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|102.4 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1