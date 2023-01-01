Home > CPU Comparisons > Apple M2 or Ryzen 5 7535HS: what's better?

Apple M2 vs AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS

Apple M2
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS
Apple M2
AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 with 8-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7535HS and M2
Advantages of Apple M2
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 6 nanometers
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Newer - released 7-months later
Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Apple M2 +2%
1565
Ryzen 5 7535HS
1537
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Apple M2
8630
Ryzen 5 7535HS +9%
9442
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple M2 +10%
1920
Ryzen 5 7535HS
1752
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Apple M2 +19%
8878
Ryzen 5 7535HS
7486
Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M2 and AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released June 6, 2022 January 5, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename Apple M2 Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
Integrated GPU Apple M2 GPU Radeon 660M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4 6
P-Threads 4 12
Base Frequency (P) 3.5 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) - 4.55 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 -
E-Threads 4 -
Base Frequency (E) 2.4 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 8 6
Total Threads 8 12
Bus Frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 33x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 16MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors 20 billions -
Fabrication process 5 nm 6 nm
TDP (PL1) 15 W 35-54 W (configurable)
Socket Apple M-Socket FP7
Peak temperature - 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M2 GPU Radeon 660M
GPU Base Clock 500 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1398 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units 1024 384
TMUs 64 24
ROPs 32 16
Execution Units 128 6
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Apple M2
3 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 7535HS
1.46 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types - LPDDR5-6400 - DDR5-4800
- LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 24 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 102.4 GB/s -
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes - 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS or Apple M2?
