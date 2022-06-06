Home > CPU Comparisons > Apple M2 or M1 Max: what's better?

Apple M2 vs M1 Max

Apple M2
VS
Apple M1 Max
Apple M2
Apple M1 Max

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M2 with 8-cores against the 2.0 GHz M1 Max with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Apple M2 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
Apple M2
100
M1 Max
96
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Max and M2
Advantages of Apple M2
  • Consumes up to 50% less energy than the M1 Max – 15 vs 30 Watt
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.4 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
  • Around 307.2 GB/s (300%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Supports up to 64 GB LPDDR5-6400 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Apple M2 +12%
1720
M1 Max
1532
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Apple M2
8674
M1 Max +43%
12381
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Apple M2
n/a
M1 Max
3838
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Apple M2
n/a
M1 Max
22291
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple M2
n/a
M1 Max
1783
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Apple M2
10577
M1 Max +18%
12511
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M2 and M1 Max

General

Vendor Apple Apple
Released June 6, 2022 May 7, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set ARMv8 ARMv8
Socket Apple M-Socket Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU Apple M2 GPU Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)

Performance

Cores 8 10
Threads 8 10
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.4 GHz 3.2 GHz
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 16MB (shared) 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors 20 billions 57 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm 5 nm
TDP 15 W 30 W

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M2 GPU Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
GPU Base Clock 500 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1456 MHz 1296 MHz
Shading Units 1024 4096
TMUs 64 256
ROPs 32 128
Execution Units 128 -
TGP 15 W 60 W
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Apple M2
3 TFLOPS
M1 Max
10.4 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 24 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 8
Max. Memory Bandwidth 102.4 GB/s 409.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

PCI Express Version 4.0 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
6 (14.6%)
35 (85.4%)
Total votes: 41

Сompetitors

1. Apple M2 and M1 Pro
2. Apple M2 and AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS
3. Apple M2 and Intel Core i9 12950HX
4. Apple M1 Max and AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
5. Apple M1 Max and M1 Pro
6. Apple M1 Max and Intel Core i9 12900H
7. Apple M1 Max and AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
8. Apple M1 Max and Intel Core i7 12700K

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 Max or Apple M2?
Promotion
EnglishРусский