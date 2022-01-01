Intel Core i3 10105F vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i3 10105F with 4-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
64
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
40
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
73
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
56
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10105F
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 28% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1433 vs 1116 points
- Around 6.08 GB/s (15%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1172
Ryzen 5 5500 +16%
1359
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5741
Ryzen 5 5500 +82%
10462
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2677
Ryzen 5 5500 +14%
3047
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9167
Ryzen 5 5500 +112%
19455
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1124
Ryzen 5 5500 +29%
1446
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4335
Ryzen 5 5500 +68%
7263
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|February 15, 2021
|March 15, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Cezanne
|Model number
|i3-10105F
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|90°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 10105F official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|24
