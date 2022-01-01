Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 10105F or Ryzen 5 5500: what's better?

Intel Core i3 10105F vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500

Intel Core i3 10105F
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5500
Intel Core i3 10105F
AMD Ryzen 5 5500

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i3 10105F with 4-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5500 and 10105F
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10105F
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500
  • Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 28% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1433 vs 1116 points
  • Around 6.08 GB/s (15%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 10105F
1172
Ryzen 5 5500 +16%
1359
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10105F
5741
Ryzen 5 5500 +82%
10462
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 10105F
2677
Ryzen 5 5500 +14%
3047
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10105F
9167
Ryzen 5 5500 +112%
19455
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 10105F
1124
Ryzen 5 5500 +29%
1446
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10105F
4335
Ryzen 5 5500 +68%
7263
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 10105F and AMD Ryzen 5 5500

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released February 15, 2021 March 15, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Comet Lake Cezanne
Model number i3-10105F -
Socket LGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 90°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 10105F official page AMD Ryzen 5 5500 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 24

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5500 or Intel Core i3 10105F?
