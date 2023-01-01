Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 1115G4 or Ryzen 5 7530U: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.7-3.0 GHz Intel Core i3 1115G4 with 2-cores against the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7530U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7530U and 1115G4
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7530U
  • Newer - released 2-years and 5-months later
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 10240 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • 17% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1478 vs 1263 points
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1115G4
3168
Ryzen 5 7530U +196%
9380
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1115G4
1267
Ryzen 5 7530U +17%
1486
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1115G4
2559
Ryzen 5 7530U +158%
6592
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 1115G4 and AMD Ryzen 5 7530U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 2, 2020 January 5, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake Zen 3 (Cezanne)
Model number i3-1115G4 -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics Xe G4 Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 2 6
P-Threads 4 12
Base Frequency (P) 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.1 GHz 4.5 GHz
Total
Total Cores 2 6
Total Threads 4 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 17-30x 20x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors - 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
Socket BGA-1449 FP6
TDP 12-28 W (configurable) 15 W
Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1250 MHz 2000 MHz
Shading Units 384 128
TMUs 24 8
ROPs 12 4
Execution Units 48 2
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 1115G4
0.84 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 7530U
0.54 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page AMD Ryzen 5 7530U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 7530U or Intel Core i3 1115G4?
