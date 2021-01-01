Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 1115G4 or Ryzen 3 5300U: what's better?

Intel Core i3 1115G4 vs AMD Ryzen 3 5300U

Intel Core i3 1115G4
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
Intel Core i3 1115G4
AMD Ryzen 3 5300U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.7-3.0 GHz Intel Core i3 1115G4 with 2-cores against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5300U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5300U and 1115G4
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
  • Newer - released 5-months later
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i3 1115G4 – 15 vs 28 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 1115G4 and AMD Ryzen 3 5300U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 2, 2020 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Zen 2
Model number i3-1115G4 -
Socket BGA-1449 FP6
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
Base Frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 3.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 26x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 12-28 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page AMD Ryzen 3 5300U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
2 (16.7%)
10 (83.3%)
Total votes: 12

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i5 1135G7 and Intel Core i3 1115G4
2. Intel Core i5 10210U and Intel Core i3 1115G4
3. Intel Core i5 1035G1 and Intel Core i3 1115G4
4. Intel Core i3 1005G1 and Intel Core i3 1115G4
5. Intel Core i3 1125G4 and Intel Core i3 1115G4
6. AMD Ryzen 3 3200U and AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
7. AMD Ryzen 3 4300U and AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
8. AMD Ryzen 7 5700U and AMD Ryzen 3 5300U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 5300U or Intel Core i3 1115G4?
EnglishРусский