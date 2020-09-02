Core i3 1115G4 - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1440 that has 2 cores and 4 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3000 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4100 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 8 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4.