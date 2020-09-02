Home > Core i3 1115G4: performance and specs

Intel Core i3 1115G4

Core i3 1115G4 - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1440 that has 2 cores and 4 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3000 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4100 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 8 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4.

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1224
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2259

Specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released September 2, 2020
Type Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake UP3
Model number i3-1115G4
Socket BGA-1440
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4

Performance

Cores 2
Threads 4
Base Frequency 3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication Process 10 nm
TDP 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
Memory Size 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16

Comments

