We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i3 1215U with 6-cores against the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5825U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5825U and 1215U
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1215U
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5825U
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1215U
5479
Ryzen 7 5825U +80%
9837
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1215U +16%
3511
Ryzen 7 5825U
3035
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1215U
11445
Ryzen 7 5825U +61%
18436
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1215U
4616
Ryzen 7 5825U +52%
7027
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 1215U and AMD Ryzen 7 5825U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released February 23, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-U Barcelo
Model number i3-1215U -
Socket BGA-1744 FP6
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (64EU) Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000)

Performance

Cores 6 8
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 1.2 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 12x 20x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 10MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 12-15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) AMD Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 2000 MHz
Shading Units 512 512
TMUs 32 32
ROPs 16 8
Execution Units 64 -
TGP 45 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 1215U
1.43 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5825U
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 1215U official page AMD Ryzen 7 5825U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5825U or Intel Core i3 1215U?
