Intel Core i3 1215U vs AMD Ryzen 7 5825U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i3 1215U with 6-cores against the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5825U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1215U
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5825U
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
n/a
1427
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5479
Ryzen 7 5825U +80%
9837
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1215U +16%
3511
3035
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11445
Ryzen 7 5825U +61%
18436
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1215U +5%
1531
1452
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4616
Ryzen 7 5825U +52%
7027
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-U
|Barcelo
|Model number
|i3-1215U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000)
Performance
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|1.2 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12x
|20x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|10MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|12-15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|AMD Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|512
|TMUs
|32
|32
|ROPs
|16
|8
|Execution Units
|64
|-
|TGP
|45 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1215U official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5825U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
