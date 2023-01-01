Intel Core i3 1215U vs Apple M1 Pro
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i3 1215U with 6-cores against the 3.2 GHz Apple M1 Pro with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
76
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
55
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
92
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
73
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1215U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 4 more physical cores
- 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1771 vs 1572 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1215U +4%
1572
1515
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5786
M1 Pro +109%
12066
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3413
M1 Pro +11%
3799
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11366
M1 Pro +93%
21943
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1567
M1 Pro +12%
1760
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5976
M1 Pro +109%
12501
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|October 18, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Apple M1
|Model number
|i3-1215U
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
CPU
|P-Cores
|2
|8
|P-Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|1.2 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.4 GHz
|-
|E-Cores
|4
|2
|E-Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency (E)
|0.9 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.3 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|6
|10
|Total Threads
|8
|10
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|12x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|24MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|10MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|33.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|Apple M-Socket
|TDP
|12-15 W (configurable)
|30 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|55 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1296 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|2048
|TMUs
|32
|128
|ROPs
|16
|64
|Execution Units
|64
|-
|TGP
|45 W
|30 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|204.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1215U official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|-
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
