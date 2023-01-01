Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 1215U or M1 Pro: what's better?

Intel Core i3 1215U vs Apple M1 Pro

Intel Core i3 1215U
VS
Apple M1 Pro
Intel Core i3 1215U
Apple M1 Pro

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i3 1215U with 6-cores against the 3.2 GHz Apple M1 Pro with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Pro and 1215U
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1215U
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1771 vs 1572 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1215U +4%
1572
M1 Pro
1515
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1215U
5786
M1 Pro +109%
12066
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1215U
3413
M1 Pro +11%
3799
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1215U
11366
M1 Pro +93%
21943
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1215U
1567
M1 Pro +12%
1760
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1215U
5976
M1 Pro +109%
12501
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 1215U and Apple M1 Pro

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released February 23, 2022 October 18, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Alder Lake Apple M1
Model number i3-1215U -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (64EU) Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 2 8
P-Threads 4 8
Base Frequency (P) 1.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.4 GHz -
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 2
E-Threads 4 2
Base Frequency (E) 0.9 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.3 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 6 10
Total Threads 8 10
Bus Frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 12x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 24MB (shared)
L3 Cache 10MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors - 33.7 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
Socket BGA-1744 Apple M-Socket
TDP 12-15 W (configurable) 30 W
Max. Boost TDP 55 W -
Peak temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1296 MHz
Shading Units 512 2048
TMUs 32 128
ROPs 16 64
Execution Units 64 -
TGP 45 W 30 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 1215U
1.43 TFLOPS
M1 Pro
5.2 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 204.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 1215U official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i3 1215U and Ryzen 3 5425U
2. Core i3 1215U and Core i3 1220P
3. Core i3 1215U and Core i3 1115G4
4. M1 Pro and Apple M2
5. M1 Pro and Core i7 1260P
6. M1 Pro and Core i7 11800H
7. M1 Pro and Core i7 1165G7
8. M1 Pro and Core i7 1280P
9. M1 Pro and Core i7 12700H
10. M1 Pro and Ryzen 9 5900X
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 Pro or Intel Core i3 1215U?
Promotion
EnglishРусский