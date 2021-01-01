Intel Core i5 1135G7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 1135G7 with 4-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600H – 28 vs 45 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
- Newer - released 5-months later
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
504
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1966
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2727
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9934
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1298
Ryzen 5 5600H +6%
1382
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4313
Ryzen 5 5600H +41%
6095
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i5-1135G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
