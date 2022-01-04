Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12450H or Ryzen 5 5600H: what's better?

Intel Core i5 12450H vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

Intel Core i5 12450H
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
Intel Core i5 12450H
AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i5 12450H with 8-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i5 12450H are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600H and 12450H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12450H
  • Newer - released 11-months later
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600H – 45 vs 54 Watt
  • 20% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1613 vs 1342 points
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More powerful Radeon RX Vega 7 integrated graphics: 1.108 vs 0.84 TFLOPS

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12450H +21%
3615
Ryzen 5 5600H
2979
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12450H +15%
19672
Ryzen 5 5600H
17156
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12450H +19%
1601
Ryzen 5 5600H
1340
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12450H +52%
8645
Ryzen 5 5600H
5688
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12450H and AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 4, 2022 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-H Cezanne
Model number i5-12450H -
Socket BGA-1744 FP6
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (48EU) Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 33x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 45 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (48EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz 1800 MHz
Shading Units 384 448
TMUs 24 28
ROPs 12 7
Execution Units 48 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12450H
0.84 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5600H +32%
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support - Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12450H official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600H or Intel Core i5 12450H?
