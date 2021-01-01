AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
Ryzen 5 5600H - laptop processor produced by AMD for socket FP6 that has 6 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3000 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4100 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 16 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Radeon RX Vega 6.
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1388
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5932
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|Released
|January 1, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Socket
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|TDP
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16