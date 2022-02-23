Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1235U or Ryzen 5 4500U: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1235U vs AMD Ryzen 5 4500U

Intel Core i5 1235U
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
Intel Core i5 1235U
AMD Ryzen 5 4500U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i5 1235U with 10-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i5 1235U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4500U and 1235U
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1235U
  • Newer - released 2-years and 2-months later
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 36% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1459 vs 1072 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
  • Consumes up to 55% less energy than the Core i5 1235U – 25 vs 55 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1235U +37%
1454
Ryzen 5 4500U
1062
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1235U and AMD Ryzen 5 4500U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released February 23, 2022 January 6, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-U Zen 2
Model number i5-1235U -
Socket BGA-1744 FP6
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 10 6
Threads 12 6
Base Frequency 1.3 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 13x 23x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 15-55 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 6
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz 1500 MHz
Shading Units 640 384
TMUs 40 24
ROPs 20 8
Execution Units 80 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 1235U
1.41 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 4500U
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1235U official page AMD Ryzen 5 4500U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 5 3500U or Ryzen 5 4500U
2. Intel Core i7 1165G7 or AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
3. AMD Ryzen 7 3700U or Ryzen 5 4500U
4. AMD Ryzen 7 4700U or Ryzen 5 4500U
5. AMD Ryzen 5 5500U or Ryzen 5 4500U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 4500U or Intel Core i5 1235U?
EnglishРусский