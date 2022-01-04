Intel Core i5 12400 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12400 with 6-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3400G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400
- Newer - released 2-years and 7-months later
- Has 14 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Around 33.09 GB/s (76%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 77% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1682 vs 951 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
- Unlocked multiplier
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400 +60%
1718
1071
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400 +150%
12036
4823
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400 +50%
3578
2380
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400 +113%
19952
9380
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400 +77%
1693
955
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400 +121%
8432
3817
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|July 7, 2019
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Picasso
|Model number
|i5-12400
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 730
|Radeon RX Vega 11
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 730
|Radeon RX Vega 11
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1300 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|704
|TMUs
|48
|44
|ROPs
|24
|8
|Execution Units
|24
|11
|TGP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12400 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3400G official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|8
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1