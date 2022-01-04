Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12400 or M1 Pro: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12400 (desktop) with 6-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Pro (laptop) with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Pro and 12400
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • 38% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
  • Around 128 GB/s (167%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Core i5 12400 – 30 vs 65 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Has 4 more physical cores

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400 +11%
1718
M1 Pro
1541
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400
12036
M1 Pro +2%
12228
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400
19952
M1 Pro
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400
1693
M1 Pro +4%
1763
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400
8432
M1 Pro +48%
12505
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12400 and Apple M1 Pro

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released January 4, 2022 October 18, 2021
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Alder Lake-S -
Model number i5-12400 -
Socket LGA-1700 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 730 Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)

Performance

Cores 6 10
Threads 12 10
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 25x -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 24MB (shared)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 33.7 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 65 W 30 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 730 Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1296 MHz
Shading Units 192 2048
TMUs 48 128
ROPs 24 64
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W 30 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12400
0.35 TFLOPS
M1 Pro
5.2 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 204.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12400 official page -
PCI Express Version 5.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

