Intel Core i5 12400F vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12400F against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
74
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
44
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400F
- Newer - released 2-years and 6-months later
- Around 29.12 GB/s (61%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 37% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1686 vs 1234 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 14 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400F +32%
1704
1295
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400F +27%
11965
9423
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400F +37%
3522
2575
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400F +10%
19482
17762
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400F +36%
1670
1230
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400F +27%
8620
6783
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|July 7, 2019
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Matisse
|Model number
|i5-12400F
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|3.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12400F official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
