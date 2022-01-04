Intel Core i5 12400F vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600 VS Intel Core i5 12400F AMD Ryzen 5 3600 We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12400F against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 3600 and 12400F Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400F Newer - released 2-years and 6-months later

Around 29.12 GB/s (61%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

37% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1686 vs 1234 points

Newer PCI Express version – 5.0

5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz) Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Unlocked multiplier

Has 14 MB larger L3 cache size

More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12400F and AMD Ryzen 5 3600

General Vendor Intel AMD Released January 4, 2022 July 7, 2019 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Alder Lake-S Matisse Model number i5-12400F - Socket LGA-1700 AM4 Integrated GPU No No Performance Cores 6 6 Threads 12 12 Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 3.6 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 25x 36x L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 32MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No Yes Power Transistors - 3.8 billions Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm TDP 65 W 65 W Max. temperature 100°C 95°C Memory support Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 47.68 GB/s ECC Support No Yes Misc Official site Intel Core i5 12400F official page AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 16