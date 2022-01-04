Intel Core i5 12450H vs Apple M2
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i5 12450H against the 2.0 GHz Apple M2. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i5 12450H are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
93
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
47
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
100
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
77
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12450H
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- 29% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M2
- Newer - released 5-months later
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 12450H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1937 vs 1627 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1565
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8738
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3628
Apple M2 +13%
4115
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12450H +30%
19227
14800
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1627
Apple M2 +19%
1936
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8129
Apple M2 +9%
8901
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|June 6, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|-
|Model number
|i5-12450H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (48EU)
|Apple M2 GPU
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|20x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|16MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|20 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (48EU)
|Apple M2 GPU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1200 MHz
|1456 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|1024
|TMUs
|24
|64
|ROPs
|12
|32
|Execution Units
|48
|128
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|24 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|102.4 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12450H official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|-
