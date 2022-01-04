Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12450H or Apple M2: what's better?

Intel Core i5 12450H vs Apple M2

Intel Core i5 12450H
VS
Apple M2
Intel Core i5 12450H
Apple M2

We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i5 12450H against the 2.0 GHz Apple M2. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i5 12450H are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between M2 and 12450H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12450H
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • 29% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M2
  • Newer - released 5-months later
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 12450H – 15 vs 45 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1937 vs 1627 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12450H
3628
Apple M2 +13%
4115
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12450H +30%
19227
Apple M2
14800
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12450H
1627
Apple M2 +19%
1936
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12450H
8129
Apple M2 +9%
8901
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12450H and Apple M2

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released January 4, 2022 June 6, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Alder Lake-H -
Model number i5-12450H -
Socket BGA-1744 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (48EU) Apple M2 GPU

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 3.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 20x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 16MB (shared)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 20 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 35-45 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (48EU) Apple M2 GPU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz 1456 MHz
Shading Units 384 1024
TMUs 24 64
ROPs 12 32
Execution Units 48 128
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12450H
0.84 TFLOPS
Apple M2
3 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 24 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 102.4 GB/s
ECC Support - No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12450H official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 -

