Intel Core i5 12500H vs AMD Ryzen 5 7520U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12500H with 12-cores against the 2.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7520U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500H
- Has 14336 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Has 8 more physical cores
- 53% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1622 vs 1063 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7520U
- Newer - released 8-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12500H +50%
1681
1118
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500H +191%
13189
4537
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3539
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
21664
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12500H +54%
1620
1053
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500H +158%
10170
3947
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|September 22, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Zen 2 (Mendocino)
|Model number
|i5-12500H
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Radeon 610M
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|4
|P-Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.5 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.5 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|-
|E-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.8 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.3 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|12
|4
|Total Threads
|16
|8
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|28x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FT6
|TDP
|35-45 W (configurable)
|15 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|95 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Radeon 610M
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|128
|TMUs
|40
|8
|ROPs
|20
|4
|Execution Units
|80
|2
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|LPDDR5-5500
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12500H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 7520U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|4
