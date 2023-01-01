Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12500H or Ryzen 5 7520U: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12500H with 12-cores against the 2.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7520U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7520U and 12500H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500H
  • Has 14336 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • 53% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1622 vs 1063 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7520U
  • Newer - released 8-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12500H +50%
1681
Ryzen 5 7520U
1118
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500H +191%
13189
Ryzen 5 7520U
4537
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12500H +54%
1620
Ryzen 5 7520U
1053
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500H +158%
10170
Ryzen 5 7520U
3947
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12500H and AMD Ryzen 5 7520U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 4, 2022 September 22, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake Zen 2 (Mendocino)
Model number i5-12500H -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon 610M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4 4
P-Threads 8 8
Base Frequency (P) 2.5 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.5 GHz 4.3 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.8 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.3 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 12 4
Total Threads 16 8
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 28x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm
Socket BGA-1744 FT6
TDP 35-45 W (configurable) 15 W
Max. Boost TDP 95 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon 610M
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units 640 128
TMUs 40 8
ROPs 20 4
Execution Units 80 2
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12500H
1.41 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 7520U
0.49 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 LPDDR5-5500
Memory Size 64 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12500H official page AMD Ryzen 5 7520U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 4

