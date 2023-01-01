Intel Core i5 12500H vs AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12500H with 12-cores against the 4.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 5 7640HS are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500H
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 4 versus 10 nanometers
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12500H +3%
1701
1659
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
13330
Ryzen 5 7640HS +4%
13890
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3583
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
21889
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1627
Ryzen 5 7640HS +5%
1713
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10242
10199
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|January 4, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Zen 4 (Phoenix)
|Model number
|i5-12500H
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Radeon 760M
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|6
|P-Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.5 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.5 GHz
|5 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|-
|E-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.8 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.3 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|12
|6
|Total Threads
|16
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|43x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|25 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|4 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FP8
|TDP
|35-45 W (configurable)
|35-54 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|95 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Radeon 760M
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|2800 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|384
|TMUs
|40
|24
|ROPs
|20
|16
|Execution Units
|80
|6
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-5600, LPDDR5x-7500
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|256 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12500H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|20
