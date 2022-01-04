Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12500H or Ryzen 7 5825U: what's better?

Intel Core i5 12500H vs AMD Ryzen 7 5825U

Intel Core i5 12500H
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5825U
Intel Core i5 12500H
AMD Ryzen 7 5825U

We compared two CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12500H (laptop) with 12-cores against the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5825U (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5825U and 12500H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500H
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1665 vs 1510 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5825U
  • Consumes up to 44% less energy than the Core i5 12500H – 25 vs 45 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12500H +10%
1670
Ryzen 7 5825U
1512
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500H +49%
10513
Ryzen 7 5825U
7052
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12500H and AMD Ryzen 7 5825U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 4, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-H Barcelo
Model number i5-12500H -
Socket BGA-1744 FP6
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000)

Performance

Cores 12 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 20x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 35-45 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) AMD Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 2000 MHz
Shading Units 640 512
TMUs 40 32
ROPs 20 8
Execution Units 80 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12500H
1.41 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5825U
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support - No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12500H official page AMD Ryzen 7 5825U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 16

