We compared two 10-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 12600K against the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7800X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 7 7800X are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7800X and 12600K
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7800X
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Consumes up to 16% less energy than the Core i5 12600K – 105 vs 125 Watt
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
  • 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2097 vs 1915 points
  • Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600K
17273
Ryzen 7 7800X +30%
22402
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600K
11583
Ryzen 7 7800X +40%
16159
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12600K and AMD Ryzen 7 7800X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 27, 2021 January 10, 2023
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Raphael
Model number i5-12600K -
Socket LGA-1700 AM5
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Radeon Graphics

Performance

Cores 10 10
Threads 16 20
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 4.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 5.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 45x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) -
L2 Cache 9728K (shared) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 40MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 125 W 105 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 AMD Radeon Graphics
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12600K
0.78 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 7800X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12600K official page -
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 28

