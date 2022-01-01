Intel Core i5 12600K vs AMD Ryzen 7 7800X
We compared two 10-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 12600K against the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7800X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 7 7800X are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7800X
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 16% less energy than the Core i5 12600K – 105 vs 125 Watt
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
- 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2097 vs 1915 points
- Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1878
Ryzen 7 7800X +4%
1956
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
17273
Ryzen 7 7800X +30%
22402
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3956
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
27549
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1902
Ryzen 7 7800X +9%
2080
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11583
Ryzen 7 7800X +40%
16159
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|January 10, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Raphael
|Model number
|i5-12600K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM5
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|Radeon Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|10
|10
|Threads
|16
|20
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|5.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|45x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|9728K (shared)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|40MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|AMD Radeon Graphics
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12600K official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|28
