Intel Core i5 1335U vs AMD Ryzen 3 7320U

Intel Core i5 1335U
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 7320U
Intel Core i5 1335U
AMD Ryzen 3 7320U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i5 1335U with 10-cores against the 2.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 7320U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7320U and 1335U
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1335U
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
  • Has 8192 KB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • 66% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1704 vs 1028 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 7320U
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1335U +55%
1732
Ryzen 3 7320U
1117
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1335U +65%
7398
Ryzen 3 7320U
4489
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1335U +41%
3509
Ryzen 3 7320U
2489
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1335U +83%
17082
Ryzen 3 7320U
9334
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1335U +67%
1713
Ryzen 3 7320U
1028
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1335U +102%
7563
Ryzen 3 7320U
3736
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1335U and AMD Ryzen 3 7320U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2023 January 5, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Zen 2 (Mendocino)
Model number i5-1335U -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon 610M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 2 4
P-Threads 4 8
Base Frequency (P) 1.3 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.6 GHz 4.1 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 0.9 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.4 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 10 4
Total Threads 12 8
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 13x 24x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm
TDP (PL1) 12-15 W (configurable) 15 W
Max. Boost TDP (PL2) 55 W -
Socket BGA-1744 FP6
Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon 610M
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1250 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units 640 128
TMUs 40 8
ROPs 20 4
Execution Units 80 2
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 1335U
1.41 TFLOPS
Ryzen 3 7320U
0.49 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types - DDR5-5200
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-6400
- LPDDR5x-6400
- LPDDR4x-4267		 - LPDDR5-5500
Memory Size 64 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1335U official page AMD Ryzen 3 7320U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 4

