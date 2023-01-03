Intel Core i5 13400F vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 13400F with 10-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13400F
- Around 41.92 GB/s (88%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13400F +18%
1814
1542
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13400F +38%
16347
11848
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3369
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
21993
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1655
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8952
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|October 8, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Zen 3 (Vermeer)
|Model number
|i5-13400F
|-
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|6
|P-Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.5 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.6 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|-
|E-Threads
|4
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.8 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.3 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|10
|6
|Total Threads
|16
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|148 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 13400F official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
