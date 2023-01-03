Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 13400F or Ryzen 5 7600X: what's better?

Intel Core i5 13400F vs AMD Ryzen 5 7600X

Intel Core i5 13400F
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 7600X
Intel Core i5 13400F
AMD Ryzen 5 7600X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 13400F with 10-cores against the 4.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7600X and 13400F
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13400F
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Around 19.6 GB/s (28%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7600X
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13400F +7%
16347
Ryzen 5 7600X
15256
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 13400F and AMD Ryzen 5 7600X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2023 September 29, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Zen 4 (Raphael)
Model number i5-13400F -
Integrated GPU No Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 6
P-Threads 12 12
Base Frequency (P) 2.5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.6 GHz 5.3 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 -
E-Threads 4 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.8 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.3 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 10 6
Total Threads 16 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 47x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package

Transistors - 6.57 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
Socket LGA-1700 AM5
TDP 65 W 105 W
Max. Boost TDP 148 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
GPU Base Clock - 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 2200 MHz
Shading Units - 128
TMUs - 8
ROPs - 4
Execution Units - 2
TGP - 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 13400F
n/a
Ryzen 5 7600X
0.54 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 70 GB/s
ECC Support - Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 13400F official page AMD Ryzen 5 7600X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 28

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
14 (53.8%)
12 (46.2%)
Total votes: 26

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 7600X or Intel Core i5 13400F?
