Intel Core i5 13600K vs AMD Ryzen 5 7600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i5 13600K with 14-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
88
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
53
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
76
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
70
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13600K
- Has 8 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7600
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600K +8%
1992
1847
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600K +74%
23287
13395
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4195
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
38341
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1999
Ryzen 5 7600 +2%
2031
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600K +60%
16201
10136
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 27, 2022
|January 10, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Zen 4 (Raphael)
|Model number
|i5-13600K
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|6
|P-Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.5 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.1 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|-
|E-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.6 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.9 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|14
|6
|Total Threads
|20
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM5
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|181 W
|88 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|128
|TMUs
|16
|8
|ROPs
|8
|4
|Execution Units
|32
|2
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 13600K official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 7600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|28
