Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 13600K or Core i5 13400F: what's better?

Intel Core i5 13600K vs i5 13400F

Intel Core i5 13600K
VS
Intel Core i5 13400F
Intel Core i5 13600K
Intel Core i5 13400F

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i5 13600K with 14-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 13400F with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 13400F and 13600K
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13600K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600K +43%
23239
Core i5 13400F
16204
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 13600K and i5 13400F

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 27, 2022 January 3, 2023
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Raptor Lake
Model number i5-13600K i5-13400F
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 No

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 6
P-Threads 12 12
Base Frequency (P) 3.5 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.1 GHz 4.6 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 4
E-Threads 8 4
Base Frequency (E) 2.6 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.9 GHz 3.3 GHz
Total
Total Cores 14 10
Total Threads 20 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x 25x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 20MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1700
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. Boost TDP 181 W 148 W
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 13600K
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i5 13400F
n/a

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 89.6 GB/s
ECC Support Yes -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 13600K official page Intel Core i5 13400F official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 9 5950X or Intel Core i5 13600K
2. Intel Core i7 12700K or i5 13600K
3. Intel Core i7 13700K or i5 13600K
4. AMD Ryzen 7 7700X or Intel Core i5 13600K
5. AMD Ryzen 5 5600X or Intel Core i5 13400F
6. Intel Core i5 12400 or i5 13400F
7. Intel Core i5 9400F or i5 13400F
8. Intel Core i5 12600KF or i5 13400F
9. Intel Core i7 12700F or i5 13400F
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 13400F or i5 13600K?
EnglishРусский