Intel Core i5 13600KF vs AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i5 13600KF with 14-cores against the 4.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13600KF
- Has 6 more physical cores
- More than 11° C higher critical temperature
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D
- Has 73728 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600KF +2%
1827
1790
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600KF +31%
23812
18196
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4200
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
38666
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600KF +1%
1981
1957
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600KF +13%
15399
13643
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 27, 2022
|January 4, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Zen 4 (Raphael)
|Model number
|i5-13600KF
|-
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|8
|P-Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.1 GHz
|5 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|-
|E-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.6 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.9 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|14
|8
|Total Threads
|20
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|42x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|96MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|-
Package
|Transistors
|-
|13.1 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM5
|TDP
|125 W
|120 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|181 W
|162 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|89°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|128
|TMUs
|-
|8
|ROPs
|-
|4
|Execution Units
|-
|2
|TGP
|-
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 13600KF official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|28
