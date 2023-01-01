Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 7520U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.2-2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1165G7 against the 2.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7520U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 8192 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 34% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1426 vs 1063 points
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7520U
- Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +34%
1495
1118
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +33%
6032
4537
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2847
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10422
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +35%
1417
1053
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +10%
4336
3947
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|September 22, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake
|Zen 2 (Mendocino)
|Model number
|i7-1165G7
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Radeon 610M
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|4
|P-Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.7 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Total Cores
|4
|4
|Total Threads
|8
|8
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12-28x
|28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|FT6
|TDP
|12-28 W (configurable)
|15 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Radeon 610M
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|128
|TMUs
|48
|8
|ROPs
|24
|4
|Execution Units
|96
|2
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|LPDDR5-5500
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 7520U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|4
