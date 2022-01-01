Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1165G7 or Core i3 1215U: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs i3 1215U

Intel Core i7 1165G7
VS
Intel Core i3 1215U
Intel Core i7 1165G7
Intel Core i3 1215U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2-2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1165G7 with 4-cores against the 1.2 GHz i3 1215U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1215U and 1165G7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1215U
  • Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i7 1165G7 – 15 vs 28 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +11%
6092
Core i3 1215U
5479
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7
2885
Core i3 1215U +22%
3511
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7
10509
Core i3 1215U +9%
11445
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1165G7 and i3 1215U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 2, 2020 February 23, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Alder Lake-U
Model number i7-1165G7 i3-1215U
Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1744
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU UHD Graphics (64EU)

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 12-28x 12x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 10MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 12-28 W 12-15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 1100 MHz
Shading Units 768 512
TMUs 48 32
ROPs 24 16
Execution Units 96 64
TGP 15 W 45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1165G7
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i3 1215U
1.43 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page Intel Core i3 1215U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (10%)
9 (90%)
Total votes: 10

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 1165G7 or AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
2. Intel Core i7 1165G7 or Intel Core i7 12700H
3. Intel Core i7 1165G7 or Apple M1
4. Intel Core i7 1165G7 or Intel Core i7 1265U
5. Intel Core i7 1165G7 or Intel Core i7 1260P
6. Intel Core i3 1215U or Intel Core i5 1135G7
7. Intel Core i3 1215U or Intel Core i3 1115G4
8. Intel Core i3 1215U or Intel Core i3 1125G4
9. Intel Core i3 1215U or Intel Core i5 1240P
10. Intel Core i3 1215U or AMD Ryzen 5 5625U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 1215U or i7 1165G7?
Promotion
EnglishРусский