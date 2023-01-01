Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 11700K or Ryzen 7 7800X: what's better?

Intel Core i7 11700K vs AMD Ryzen 7 7800X

Intel Core i7 11700K
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 7800X
Intel Core i7 11700K
AMD Ryzen 7 7800X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 11700K with 8-cores against the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7800X with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7800X and 11700K
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7800X
  • Newer - released 1-year and 10-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 24576 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2097 vs 1714 points
  • 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700K
1573
Ryzen 7 7800X +26%
1975
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700K
15042
Ryzen 7 7800X +51%
22690
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700K
1714
Ryzen 7 7800X +23%
2116
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700K
10244
Ryzen 7 7800X +58%
16179
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11700K and AMD Ryzen 7 7800X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released March 16, 2021 January 10, 2023
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Rocket Lake Zen 4 (Raphael)
Model number i7-11700K -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 750 Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 10
P-Threads 16 20
Base Frequency (P) 3.6 GHz 4.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5 GHz 5.4 GHz
Total
Total Cores 8 10
Total Threads 16 20
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 45x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) -
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 40MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Package

Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm
Socket LGA-1200 AM5
TDP 125 W 105 W
Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750 Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 256 128
TMUs 64 8
ROPs 32 4
Execution Units 32 2
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 11700K
0.46 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 7800X
0.54 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s -
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11700K official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 28

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 11700K and AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
2. Intel Core i7 11700K and Intel Core i5 13600K
3. Intel Core i7 11700K and Intel Core i9 11900K
4. Intel Core i7 11700K and Intel Core i7 10700K
5. Intel Core i7 11700K and Intel Core i7 13700K
6. AMD Ryzen 7 7800X and AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
7. AMD Ryzen 7 7800X and AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
8. AMD Ryzen 7 7800X and AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
9. AMD Ryzen 7 7800X and AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
10. AMD Ryzen 7 7800X and AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 7800X or Intel Core i7 11700K?
Promotion
EnglishРусский