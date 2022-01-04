Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12650H or Ryzen 7 5700U: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 12650H with 10-cores against the 1.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5700U and 12650H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12650H
  • Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • 51% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1783 vs 1178 points
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
  • Consumes up to 44% less energy than the Core i7 12650H – 25 vs 45 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12650H +42%
1794
Ryzen 7 5700U
1262
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12650H +57%
14297
Ryzen 7 5700U
9084
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12650H +47%
3818
Ryzen 7 5700U
2602
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12650H +55%
24804
Ryzen 7 5700U
15961
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12650H +50%
1783
Ryzen 7 5700U
1185
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12650H +81%
11272
Ryzen 7 5700U
6230
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12650H and AMD Ryzen 7 5700U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 4, 2022 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-H Lucienne
Model number i7-12650H -
Socket BGA-1744 FP6
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (64EU) Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 10 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 18x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 35-45 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (64EU) Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units 512 512
TMUs 32 32
ROPs 16 8
Execution Units 64 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12650H
1.21 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5700U
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12650H official page AMD Ryzen 7 5700U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 12

