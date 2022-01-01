Intel Core i7 12700 vs AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700 with 12-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700G with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700
- Newer - released 9-months later
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Has 9 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 more physical cores
- 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1815 vs 1575 points
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
- Unlocked multiplier
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700 +23%
1868
1514
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700 +14%
16134
14112
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700 +20%
3968
3296
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700 +28%
31754
24735
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700 +15%
1821
1580
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700 +31%
12709
9689
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 1, 2022
|April 13, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Cezanne
|Model number
|i7-12700
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|12
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|512
|TMUs
|16
|32
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5700G official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|24
Cast your vote
3 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 3