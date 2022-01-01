Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12700K or Ryzen 9 7900X: what's better?

Intel Core i7 12700K vs AMD Ryzen 9 7900X

Intel Core i7 12700K
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
Intel Core i7 12700K
AMD Ryzen 9 7900X

We compared two 12-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700K against the 4.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7900X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7900X and 12700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700K
  • Consumes up to 26% less energy than the Ryzen 9 7900X – 125 vs 170 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
  • Has 39 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.6 GHz vs 5 GHz)
  • Newer - released 11-months later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K
22848
Ryzen 9 7900X +18%
26969
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700K and AMD Ryzen 9 7900X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 27, 2021 September 29, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Raphael
Model number i7-12700K -
Socket LGA-1700 AM5
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Radeon Graphics

Performance

Cores 12 12
Threads 20 24
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 4.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 5.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 47x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 6.57 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 125 W 170 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 AMD Radeon Graphics
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12700K
0.78 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 7900X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700K official page AMD Ryzen 9 7900X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 24

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 7900X or Intel Core i7 12700K?
