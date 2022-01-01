Intel Core i7 12700K vs AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
We compared two 12-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700K against the 4.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7900X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700K
- Consumes up to 26% less energy than the Ryzen 9 7900X – 125 vs 170 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
- Has 39 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.6 GHz vs 5 GHz)
- Newer - released 11-months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +3%
1928
1877
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
22848
Ryzen 9 7900X +18%
26969
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4018
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
34179
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2080
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
15526
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|September 29, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Raphael
|Model number
|i7-12700K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM5
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|Radeon Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|12
|12
|Threads
|20
|24
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|5.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|47x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|6.57 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|170 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|AMD Radeon Graphics
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700K official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 7900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|24
