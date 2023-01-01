Intel Core i7 12700K vs AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D VS Intel Core i7 12700K AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D We compared two 12-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700K against the 4.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 7900X3D and 12700K Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700K More than 11° C higher critical temperature Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later

Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later Has 105472 MB larger L3 cache size

Has 105472 MB larger L3 cache size More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers

More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.6 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)

By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology .

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700K and AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D

General Vendor Intel AMD Released October 27, 2021 January 4, 2023 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Alder Lake Zen 4 (Raphael) Model number i7-12700K - Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)

CPU Performance Cores P-Cores 8 12 P-Threads 16 24 Base Frequency (P) 3.6 GHz 4.4 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.9 GHz 5.6 GHz Efficient Cores E-Cores 4 - E-Threads 4 - Base Frequency (E) 2.7 GHz - Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.8 GHz - Total Total Cores 12 12 Total Threads 20 24 Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 36x 44x L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 1MB (per core) L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 128MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier Yes -

Package Transistors - 13.1 billions Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm Socket LGA-1700 AM5 TDP 125 W 120 W Max. Boost TDP 190 W 162 W Peak temperature 100°C 89°C

iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 2200 MHz Shading Units 256 128 TMUs 16 8 ROPs 8 4 Execution Units 32 2 TGP 15 W 15 W iGPU FLOPS Core i7 12700K 0.78 TFLOPS Ryzen 9 7900X3D 0.54 TFLOPS

Memory Support Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-5200 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s - ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc Official site Intel Core i7 12700K official page AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D official page PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 28