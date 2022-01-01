Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12700K or Apple M2: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700K (desktop) with 12-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M2 (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between M2 and 12700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700K
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 47% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
Advantages of Apple M2
  • Consumes up to 88% less energy than the Core i7 12700K – 15 vs 125 Watt
  • Newer - released 7-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Around 25.6 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +23%
1918
Apple M2
1565
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +162%
22877
Apple M2
8738
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K
4045
Apple M2 +2%
4115
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +132%
34293
Apple M2
14800
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +8%
2087
Apple M2
1936
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +74%
15468
Apple M2
8901
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700K and Apple M2

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released October 27, 2021 June 6, 2022
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Alder Lake-S -
Model number i7-12700K -
Socket LGA-1700 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Apple M2 GPU

Performance

Cores 12 8
Threads 20 8
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 3.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 36x -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Transistors - 20 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 125 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Apple M2 GPU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 1456 MHz
Shading Units 256 1024
TMUs 16 64
ROPs 8 32
Execution Units 32 128
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12700K
0.78 TFLOPS
Apple M2
3 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 24 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 102.4 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700K official page -
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M2 or Intel Core i7 12700K?
