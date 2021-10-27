Intel Core i7 12700KF vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
We compared two 12-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700KF against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700KF
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Around 29.12 GB/s (61%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1953 vs 1682 points
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
- Has 39 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Consumes up to 16% less energy than the Core i7 12700KF – 105 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +22%
1953
1599
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +11%
23001
20777
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3502
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
40198
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +16%
1976
1700
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +6%
15367
14483
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|October 8, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i7-12700KF
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|12
|12
|Threads
|20
|24
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|90°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700KF official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
