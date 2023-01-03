Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1355U or Ryzen 5 5600H: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1355U vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

Intel Core i7 1355U
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
Intel Core i7 1355U
AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i7 1355U with 10-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i7 1355U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600H and 1355U
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1355U
  • Newer - released 2-years later
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
  • 21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1711 vs 1415 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 4096 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1355U +28%
1767
Ryzen 5 5600H
1376
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1355U
8954
Ryzen 5 5600H +12%
10005
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1355U +21%
1727
Ryzen 5 5600H
1425
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1355U +29%
8476
Ryzen 5 5600H
6567
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1355U and AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2023 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Zen 3 (Cezanne)
Model number i7-1355U -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon RX Vega 7

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 2 6
P-Threads 4 12
Base Frequency (P) 1.7 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.2 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.7 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 10 6
Total Threads 12 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 17x 33x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
Socket BGA-1744 FP6
TDP 12-15 W (configurable) 35-54 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 55 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 1800 MHz
Shading Units 768 448
TMUs 48 28
ROPs 24 7
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1355U
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5600H
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1355U official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 1355U and Intel Core i5 1335U
2. Intel Core i7 1355U and Intel Core i7 1365U
3. Intel Core i7 1355U and AMD Ryzen 5 7530U
4. Intel Core i7 1355U and Intel Core i5 1340P
5. Intel Core i7 1355U and Intel Core i7 1255U
6. AMD Ryzen 5 5600H and Intel Core i5 11400H
7. AMD Ryzen 5 5600H and AMD Ryzen 5 6600H
8. AMD Ryzen 5 5600H and Intel Core i5 1240P
9. AMD Ryzen 5 5600H and AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
10. AMD Ryzen 5 5600H and Intel Core i5 12500H
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600H or Intel Core i7 1355U?
Promotion
EnglishРусский