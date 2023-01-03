Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 13500H or Ryzen 5 5600H: what's better?

Intel Core i5 13500H vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

Intel Core i5 13500H
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
Intel Core i5 13500H
AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 13500H with 12-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600H and 13500H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13500H
  • Newer - released 2-years later
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1721 vs 1415 points
  • Has 2048 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13500H +32%
1815
Ryzen 5 5600H
1376
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13500H +42%
14163
Ryzen 5 5600H
10005
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 13500H +23%
3675
Ryzen 5 5600H
2993
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13500H +40%
24132
Ryzen 5 5600H
17285
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13500H +22%
1735
Ryzen 5 5600H
1425
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13500H +69%
11104
Ryzen 5 5600H
6567
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 13500H and AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2023 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Zen 3 (Cezanne)
Model number i5-13500H -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 7

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4 6
P-Threads 8 12
Base Frequency (P) 2.6 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.7 GHz 4.2 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.9 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.5 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 12 6
Total Threads 16 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x 33x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
Socket BGA-1744 FP6
TDP 35-45 W (configurable) 35-54 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 95 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1800 MHz
Shading Units 640 448
TMUs 40 28
ROPs 20 7
Execution Units 80 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 13500H
1.41 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5600H
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 13500H official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600H official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600H or Intel Core i5 13500H?
