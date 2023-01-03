Intel Core i5 13500H vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 13500H with 12-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13500H
- Newer - released 2-years later
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1721 vs 1415 points
- Has 2048 MB larger L3 cache size
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13500H +32%
1815
1376
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13500H +42%
14163
10005
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 13500H +23%
3675
2993
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13500H +40%
24132
17285
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13500H +22%
1735
1425
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13500H +69%
11104
6567
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Zen 3 (Cezanne)
|Model number
|i5-13500H
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 7
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|6
|P-Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.6 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.7 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|-
|E-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.9 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.5 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|12
|6
|Total Threads
|16
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FP6
|TDP
|35-45 W (configurable)
|35-54 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|95 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|448
|TMUs
|40
|28
|ROPs
|20
|7
|Execution Units
|80
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 13500H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|16
