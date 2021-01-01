AMD Ryzen 7 5800H vs Ryzen 5 5600H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800H with 8-cores against the 3.0 GHz Ryzen 5 5600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600H – 45 vs 54 Watt
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.45 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800H +7%
1489
1394
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800H +34%
7673
5726
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 1, 2021
|January 1, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen 3
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.45 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|30x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
